Give Dr Hosein's views a deeper look

THE EDITOR: Two commentators addressed the enforced shutdown of schools and other educational institutions and implications for students, parents, teachers, curricula delivery, and ultimate outcomes.

I refer to Newsday columnist Dr Gabrielle Hosein, whose column this week was entitled, Covid19: The need to rethink life’s pace. The other is a letter entitled, Proper look at home schooling.

The latter's perspective is a flight of fancy. Its author posits that the school closure “…thrusts us into the realm of home schooling… And, given online help by committees of teachers and curriculum officers, a possible outcome is that parents quickly become teachers; and if they develop the confidence to help their children learn, then the entire education system will be better…”

The letter writer believes this online curriculum taught by parents at home can be used for “all levels from early childhood up to CAPE.” Perhaps under normal circumstances, when and where homeschooling is undertaken, the suggestions might be helpful. Competent parents elect to homeschool their children for a variety of reasons.

However, under the current covid19 enforced closures, the very real questions that must be asked are: which parents? To which children? Using what resources? With what intended outcome? To whose benefit? At which time? Where? The shut-out is not a homogenous group. Parents and children come in all stripes.

The idea of the ministry using "committees of teachers and curriculum officers to conduct these online sessions in all subjects,” is just moving the locus of presenters from one place to another. An additional problem will necessarily come from predicting outcomes. And given our penchant for linking teaching and testing, evaluation and funding will soon become major issues.

The other commentator (Dr Hosein) suggests a different, more insightful approach. She observes that “…Organising group presentations online is far more stress and effort than doing so in person…All things are possible in this day and age, but to expect immediate adjustment is an option, not a necessity…

“So why don’t we opt out of trying to achieve as normal," she asks. What if we used this time instead to achieve, but a little less, by observing that the world will not end, but that there may be some improvements. Maybe we question our old normal and ask if it was really the best.

Could we be better about how we use our time, knowing how and why we pursue knowledge, in this moment? “…Our educational institutions have an opportunity to respond to that in our approach to teaching and learning in the interest of students, parents, and teachers, as if inequalities and their implications persist amidst these weeks’ new realities.”

The column describes some of the obstacles which different demographics encounter in our society. Not unexpectedly, there are groups for whom compliance is a cinch. Others will undergo untold hardships and challenges. Some are mind boggling. There are single-parent, single-salaried households, homes for which schools provide alternate, day-time sitters, schools where the only daily, hot meal is possible and available; homes without very basic and fundamental utilities.

But economic, social, and psychological concerns are just some of the predicaments which many individuals face on a daily basis. The coronavirus only adds to the list. Dr Hosein’s reflections require thoughtful examination not just in the context of curriculum development, planning, and delivery, but in their wider societal implications. Covid19, if it does nothing else, should point us as a society, in new directions for self-examination and transformation.

LAUREL B. INCE

Retired teacher