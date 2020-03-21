First Citizens Sports Awards cancelled

THE ANNUAL First Citizens Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Induction, which was set to take place on Saturday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, has been cancelled.

In a media release issued earlier this week, "First Citizens has been actively monitoring the global and regional spread of the coronavirus, covid19. Since the declaration by the WHO (World Health Organisation) on March 11, of the covid19 as a global pandemic, our primary focus has been on the safety and wellbeing of all First Citizens employees, our customers and other stakeholders.

"As the Group continues to monitor and comply with the guidance provided by (the) Ministry of Health, regrettably we advise that the First Citizens Sports Awards 2019 and Hall of Fame Induction 2020 – previously scheduled for Saturday 21 March has been cancelled. The Group remains committed to recognising the achievements of (TT's) local athletes and will advise of alternative arrangements once finalised."