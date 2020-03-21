Defence Force declared 2019-2020 champs

DEFENCE FORCE has been declared 2019-2020 TT Pro League champions on Thursday, after the League decided to call off the rest of the season, due to the global coronavirus (covid19) pandemic.

The Pro League, in a media release, said, “Given the existing situation with regard to the worldwide pandemic, covid19 (coronavirus), the League has taken the decision to declare the Defence Force Football Club the (2019-2020) League champions. The decision was taken in light of the fact that we will not be able to complete the League anytime soon.

"At present, we now have nine affected citizens reported and it is more than likely that this will grow in numbers over the coming weeks.”

The season was postponed last Friday, hours before a scheduled match between AC Port of Spain and Police, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Defence Force have a total of 42 points, followed by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (35), Point Fortin Civic (28) and dethroned title-holders W Connection (27).

The media release continued, “The League is of the view that this is the best decision to take under the circumstances and extends congratulations to the Defence Force Football Club. We also continue to pray for our nation at this time.”

STANDINGS

Defence Force*17*13*3*1*35*17*42

La Horquetta Rangers*17*11*2*4*48*18*35

Point Fortin Civic*17*8*4*5*25*23*28

W Connection*16*8*3*5*28*20*27

Morvant Caledonia*17*6*6*5*20*23*24

Police*17*6*5*6*29*22*23

Club Sando*18*5*6*7*28*25*21

San Juan Jabloteh*17*5*4*8*21*31*19

Central FC*18*3*5*10*18*34*14

AC Port of Spain*17*3*4*10*18*38*13

Cunupia FC*17*2*6*9*14*33*12