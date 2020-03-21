Arima shooting leaves man critical

Devon Chuniesingh, 36. -

A 36-year-old Arima man is undergoing emergency surgery after he was shot and wounded on Thursday night.

Newsday understands Devon Chuniesingh was shot by masked men at his house along Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima.

Residents heard the gunshots and, on checking, saw Chuniesingh bleeding on the floor.

He was taken to the hospital where he was in surgery for 12 hours and placed on life support.

Relatives said Chuniesingh's doctors said his chances of survival were "very slim."

Speaking with Newsday, relatives said they did not know why anyone would want to kill him and were concerned for their own safety after the attack.

Chuniesingh is related to triple murder victims Polly Ann, Randy and Damian Chuniesingh who were strangled at their Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road home on January 6.

One man, Nathaniel Ellis, was charged for the murders days later.