Where money trumps health

THE EDITOR: This is the justified concern of employees in many businesses, they say that theirs and, as a consequence, their families' health are being compromised by their employer for the sake of profit.

There is no limit to the number of customers swamping the businessplaces as they panic frantically for their "needs," sometimes abusive if same is not met.

Workers in some big name pharmacies say they are bombarded by the public with no support from the owners who remain safely in the background. In some work places, workers are told they do not need to wear masks even though some customers come in coughing like they have no care in the world.

I guess it's profit before the health safety of the workers. Why must employers add to the stress of their workers? Can these businesses which have "drive through " services not restrict their sales to such avenues? Understandably, workers are doubly stressed that should they contract the virus, their families' health will be seriously impacted.

How soon is the Minister of Health and the government going to address such perilous situation workers face because of money-hungry companies? If we hope to "flatten the curve" then this issue should be dealt with immediately.

Concerned citizen

Via e-mail