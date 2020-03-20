What's the real reason to dip into HSFs?

THE EDITOR: There is no doubt coronavirus has brought the best out of most governments around the world in terms of stimulus plans and bailouts. At this point in time, it is believed that President Trump is working on a US$850 billion plan to help citizens have cash in their pockets, while the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, introduced a $330 billion-dollar plan to help the UK economy.

However, has that been the case in TT? On Monday, the Prime Minister told the population he had appointed a committee to look at issues from an economic standpoint, to assist citizens while also talking on the need to tap into the Heritage and Stabilisation Funds (HSFs).

Therefore at the Cabinet briefing on Wednesdsay, I was hoping to hear how the Prime Minister and his government would have been aiming to use money from the HSF, to save our economy and the vulnerable in society.

Instead, we learnt that government placed the entire burden on the banking sector, asking them to give deferrals. But where was the money needed to be injected into the economy to keep it afloat? It was ridiculous that the Minister of Finance highlighted that the best way to save jobs was to ask the TTMF to keep their workers while paying them the VAT refunds promised since the budget in November.

Simply put, what is Government actually doing as opposed to asking others to do? Even with renters, they have taken a poor approach. In the US and the UK, laws were passed to protect renters who pay rent to private owners while Dr Rowley's answer for local private renters was,"hope for goodwill."

It is clear Government's approach is to ask the private sector to take the lead. If so, what is the real reason for even tapping into the HSF? If we are to tap into the HSF, it should be done with the hope of using the money to reinvigorate the national economy and protect jobs.

If Government intends to tap into the HSF, to give out more food cards and political patronages, then they should refrain and opt to reduce their non-essential public expenditure to compensate for the decrease in revenue. Come on Mr Prime Minister, more prudent innovation is needed to fight covid19.

ROBERTA JAMES

Arima