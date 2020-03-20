TTUTA's stance most unfortunate

THE EDITOR: The refusal by TTUTA to give our students an extra week of schooling next term has once again demonstrated how insensitive and uncaring they are towards our school children. I am appalled that TTUTA would say it is not responsible for the covid19 outbreak, thus the request from the Ministry to support our students is being interpreted as penalizing teachers.

None of us are responsible for covid19! Our health care workers, joint services officers, immigration workers and other public servants and private sector employees are playing their part in this time of national crisis. These workers do not enjoy the privileges like teachers but they continue to produce goods and services for every citizen during this global pandemic.

TTUTA’s refusal to support our children in this extra ordinary situation is very disappointing because our students would need support after they return to school after such a long and unscheduled break, especially our Standard Five students who would be writing the SEA exams.

TTUTA is also aware of the process involved and the time frame required by the Ministry of Education to conduct the SEA exams, marking of scripts and the placement of students. I am disappointed with this unpatriotic stance taken by TTUTA in a time of national crisis caused by this global pandemic.

ROBERT GILLIAN

Champ Fleurs