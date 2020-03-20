TT covid19 cases still at 9

Image courtesy CDC

Public health inspectors will be visiting various communities where large gatherings are common to advise representatives on the best practice and precautions for curbing the spread of the covid19 disease.

In a media release the Ministry of Health on Friday said the inspectors will be visiting schools, supermarkets and other malls to advise the public on the necessary health-care precations.

The ministry also said it has sent 258 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

As at Friday afternoon, the number of cases of covid19 in TT remained at nine.

The release also sought to remind the public that CARPHA is the only lab that can confirm positive or negative results of the samples.

The ministry is reminding the public to wash their hands properly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if water and soap are not available, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, dispose of tissue immediately after using and to cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms are also asked to quarantine themselves and call their nearest public health facility.