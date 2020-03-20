Some common sense please PriceSmart

THE EDITOR: With government and the health authorities urging citizens to take all precautions to mitigate the effects of the covid19 virus, one would expect businesses, in particular supermarkets, would implement proper measures to safeguard members of the public, especially the most vulnerable. Supermarkets are in the firing line since people must shop for groceries and other essentials.

I am a membership cardholder with PriceSmart (Chaguanas) through my company. Playing it safe and heeding the advice of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and others in authority, I have decided to stay at home during this period. I am 71.

I needed to get groceries so I sent my son with my membership card and my ID, to PriceSmart, Chaguanas to purchase groceries on Wednesday. He was refused and told he couldn’t use my card. I had to come in personally.

Mind you, my son’s surname on his ID card is the same as mine. One would think there must be at least one person in PriceSmart who would possess even the smallest measure of common sense to be able to relax their very stringent policy regarding use of the membership card in these critical times.

Come on PriceSmart, it is not too late to show your concern for your customers. If you can show me why my son cannot use my card in the way I described, that it will comprise your ethical standards or corrupt your accounting procedures, I will come in myself and do the shopping.

If you don’t relax your policy, you may force me to come to your store in person against the advice of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, PAHO/WHO and other global health authorities.

KEN LOUTOO

Couva