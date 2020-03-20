SFCC councillors threatened... municipal police to provide protection

MUNICIPAL police offices have agreed to be present on days when San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) councillors meet with the public after threats were made against the lives of three of them.

Chairman of the Disaster Security Committee, Mon Repos councillor Nigel Cuttier confirmed that his colleagues Ryaad Hosein, Robert Parris and himself were threatened. The three represent the PNM on the SFCC.

Cuttier said he did not report his encounter to the police, neither does he think Hosein, the brother of Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, reported his.

“However, what made me come up with the idea to have a police presence on the days when we see the public was triggered by two separate incidents involving threats on the life of Pleasantville councillor Robert Parris.”

Parris confirmed that on two separate occasions, members of the public seeking employment threatened not only him but the lives of his family.

“About 99 per cent of the people who pass through this office come looking for employment but there is limited employment available on the casual workforce of the City Corporation.”

He said councillors were allowed to identify two people per fortnight for employment, “Which is like giving us no names. You are basically putting us at the risk and mercy of the people in the community. We simply cannot accommodate the demand for work.

“Last month a gentleman I was able to assist with a donation of food came back looking for a job. I had to make two police reports within 48 hours because he was threatening my life and that of my family when I could not guarantee him employment.”

On another occasion he said threats were made on the phone.

He said the incidents took place in February and recordings of the threats were handed over to Sgt Ramlogan of the Mon Repos police station. He said his vehicle was also scratched on the day when the first threat was made.

Parris said he spoke to deputy political leader of the PNM Fitzgerald Hinds who was very concerned about what was taking place in San Fernando.

“This is serious. It reminds me of what happened to one of our colleagues, councillor Bertrand Allette who was killed because he could not provide URP work.”

Senior Supt in charge of the southern division of the Municipal Police Cecil Santana said he was unaware of the threats but confirmed arrangements had been put in place to have a police presence at the offices of all nine councillors on days when they saw the public. He said, in the event of a manpower shortage, a patrol would make its rounds to the respective offices to ensure safety and security.

Parris said Santana was unaware of the threats because he was appointed to the position after the incident was reported.

The councillors spoke to the Newsday as they began a week-long exercise to band together and clean their own offices and that of all nine councillors to mitigate the spread of the corona virus.

The exercise began at Parris’ office and on hand to participate in the clean up was Cuttier, Hosein and Marabella West councillor Michael Johnson.

Johnson said, given the foot traffic in and out of their offices, he felt the initiative was a good way to stymie the spread of the global pandemic.

Cuttier said, “We will be going from office to office of councillors, both PNM and UNC, cleaning and sanitising so when the public comes to our office they will feel a sense of comfort and safety.”

He said all electoral offices would remain open during the two-week lockdown although there would be a limit to the number of people allowed in at one time.

Hosein said, “We are setting the example for others to follow.”