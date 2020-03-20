Sando markets temporarily closed

San Fernando City Corporation CEO Indarjit Singh.

Fish and public markets under the control of the San Fernando City Corporation will be temporarily closed on selective days as part of the city’s response to the covid19 threat.

An order by the corporation’s CEO Indarjit Singh, dated March 20, notified members of the public that the hours of operation at the Marabella market, Central market at Mucurapo Street and the fish market at King’s Wharf will be temporarily affected.

Effective this Sunday, March 22, the Marabella market will be temporarily closed but will remain open from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 6 am to 4 pm. On Friday opening hours will be from 4 am to 4 pm.

The CEO said this is to facilitate cleaning and sanitising.

Saturday is the main market day at Mucurapo Street, however, this Saturday March 21, the market will be closed. It will remain open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5.30 am to 4.30 pm and from 5 am to 4.30 pm on Tuesday and Friday. Opening hours on Sundays will be between 5 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the fish market at King’s Wharf will be operational only from Monday to Friday between 5 am to 1 pm.

Singh has advised people using these facilities to exercise personal responsibility and follow the guidelines provided by the health ministry to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said hand-washing stations will be provided at various points and municipal police will be on hand to enforce these guidelines.