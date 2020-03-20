Quarantine in Venezuela stops travel to TT

The TT arrival of Venezuelan refugees has been slowed by measures imposed by the governments of both nations and by transportation companies.

Legal and illegal travel departing from ports and airports of the neighbouring South American country have been suspended since last Tuesday.

The announcement of a total quarantine imposed in Venezuela by the Nicolás Maduro regime, is creating difficulties for Venezuelans who intend to cross sea or air borders to reach TT.

Many Venezuelans who arrive in TT come from regions far from the ports of departure of their country, so the trip from their cities of origin is not feasible in the face of the multiple police checkpoints placed on all major roads in Venezuela.

Maduro announced a nationwide quarantine on Tuesday after an initial blockade on six states the day before. On Tuesday night, the Venezuelan government confirmed 36 cases of covid19.

Since then, all major roads in Venezuela have been blocked by the police.

The quarantine has caused a change in the plans of many families, especially those who were planning to travel within or outside the country.

In Trinidad, registered Venezuelan immigrant Carlos Perez spoke to Newsday.

He said, “My brother was unable to travel from Maturin to Tucupita owing to problems on the road. The National Guard stopped the car he was travelling in and he had to return home.”

His brother was going to Tucupita to pick up a box of food that Perez had sent to his family last week through a shipping company from TT.

The measures also include the suspension of flights by several airlines.

Rutaca is one of the main air transport companies between TT and Venezuela, but since Tuesday, they have suspended all international and national flights within Venezuela.

Increased surveillance of TT coastlines by national security forces has also hampered the arrival of Venezuelans to local shores.

Since the beginning of the economic crisis in Venezuela, thousands of refugees have arrived in this country illegally by boat.

However, the arrests Monday and Tuesday of the occupants of two boats near Cedros with more than 60 Venezuelans, has alerted travellers to the risks.

"I have friends who had planned to get to TT this week, but decided not to come for fear of being detained by the police," said another Venezuelan who did not want to be identified.