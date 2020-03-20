Police, Roxborough man injured in accident

A Roxborough man is listed in critical but stable condition after an accident in Roxborough on Wednesday.

The accident is said to have happened around 2.20 pm near the Pirate’s Boatyard.

Firemen said, a white Nissan B12 and a police vehicle collided, resulting in the B12 hitting a Carib truck parked at the boatyard.

The driver of the B12, Heron Beckles, suffered a broken leg and a broken arm as well as injuries to his nose and other areas of his face. The driver of the police vehicle, PC Francis, and two other officers were also taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.