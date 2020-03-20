No robberies at Sando Hill after security measures

Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture. -

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat says there have been no robberies at San Fernando Hill since security measures were implemented in November last year.

He was responding to a question in the Senate Tuesday about security measures to protect workers and visitors to the hill in light of a number of robberies over the last several months.

Rambharat said the San Fernando Hill was under the Forestry Division and the Conservator of Forests informed him that from August 2018 to November 2019 there were five robberies at the main office, stores department and play park area. He said on each occasion officers of the Mon Repos Police Station responded in a timely and efficient manner, the suspects were held, charged and were currently serving sentences.

Rambharat reported that in light of the robberies several security measures had been implemented including installation of an electronic coded door at the main office which restricts entrance and exit, area for visitors has been designated and protected from staff by a glass window, collection of cash has stopped and other arrangements have been made which should discourage people from coming to steal cash, and the Forestry Division has established a very good relationship with the Forestry Division and officers conduct regular patrols day and night.

"And we believe that these four measures among others would improve the security and safety of the employees, the visitors, and also act as a deterrent to criminals."

Mark asked if there had been a reduction in the number of robberies since the implementation of those measures and Rambharat replied that, since the implementation in November 2019, there had been no robberies.