National Trust changes opening hours

The National Trust changed its office hours to 10 am - 2pm in light of guidelines shared by government to contain the spread of the coronavirus (covid19).

In a release sent to media, the National Trust said the change in hours would be implemented from March 20 to April 17 in the first instance.

The trust would remain accessible to the public through its website.

The trust also advised people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, people who have visited another country, and people who have been in physical contact with people who may have contracted covid19, refrain from coming to the office.

They also advised that people not come to the office in groups.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister advised that people not gather in groups larger than ten, at a post-cabinet press briefing.