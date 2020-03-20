Man shot while waiting for maxi in Barataria

File photo.

A La Horquetta man was shot and wounded in Barataria while waiting for a maxi taxi on Thursday night.

Police said David Thomas, 32, was waiting for a maxi along the Priority Bus Route, Eighth Avenue, Barataria, at around 10.30 pm when a car pulled up in front of him and two masked gunmen came out.

Thomas tried to run away but was shot by the men on his right arm and hip.

Passers by saw Thomas bleeding and took him to the hospital where he was treated.

Police are looking at CCTV footage to try and identify the shooters.

Barataria CID are investigating.