Man shot dead in St James

File photo

An unidentified man was shot and killed while liming in St James on Thursday night.

Police said the man, named only as “Chase,” was liming on Bournes Road, near an area known as Woodbine, at around 10.10 pm when two masked gunmen approached. They shot him several times in the head and ran away.

Passers-by saw the shooting and took Chase to the St James Medical Complex, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are investigating.