Licensing: Appointments only please

The Ministry of Works and Transport, in a release, announced that licensing offices in Port of Spain, Caroni and San Fernando, will conduct transactions by appointment only.

The release said the measures were put in place as part of government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus (covid19).

Transfers, inspections reclassification and notifications of change will be done by appointment from Monday to Friday. The same goes for application for provisional permits.

Regulation exams and renewals for expired permits will be done from Monday to Friday as normal during their opening hours which run from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, people can collect their certified copies, extracts and inspection certificates.

The Ministry advised that people can call between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday. The Ministry also advised officers in charge to reserve the right to implement measures necessary to mitigate congestion.