Let there be one political voice

THE EDITOR: There should be a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament with the Speaker as chairperson and the Senate President, as vice-chairperson, on covid19. Also, experts in various fields should be invited.

This should be a discussion and not a debate. Major legislation should be passed and proclaimed with immediate effect. Speaking time should be limited to 15 minutes maximum. Allow all to speak, regardless of content. Thus, we separate the sheep from the goat. This should happen weekly on a Thursday or Friday.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

San Fernando