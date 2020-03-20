Le Hunte: Water supply increased

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. - Vidya Thurab

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte on Tuesday said despite levels in TT's reservoirs being below their usual levels, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has managed to increase the supply of water in TT from 220 to 232 million gallons per day (mgpd).

According to the last post of reservoir levels on WASA's Facebook page, the Hollis Dam was a 63.34 per cent capacity compared to its long-term capacity of 71.01 per cent. The Caroni/Arena, Navet and Hillsborough reservoirs had current capacities of 61.44, 68.83 and 86.49 per cent respectively.

Their respective long term capacities were 82.46, 77.68 and 77.77 per cent.

Le Hunte said WASA has managed to increase the supply of water from the Caroni/Arena reservoir from 55 to 65 million gallons per day. He added the supply of water from Navet reservoir was increased from 15 to 18 mgpd.

Le Hunte said WASA continued to do repairs to its infrastructure to improve delivery of water to consumers. He also said WASA was looking at making adjustments to water supply schedules that could see places which receive a 24-hour supply of water one to two days per week be increased to two to three days per week.

While water restrictions remain in place and Government does what it can to ensure there is an adequate supply of water for the population, Le Hunte said citizens could help with individual conservation efforts of their own. Those include being mindful of water leaks on their premises and fixing them.

Le Hunte also said if people who have a regular 24 hour supply of water conserve water, it would help other people along the supply chain who did not have that kind of supply.

In terms of rainfall, the TT Meterological Service on its website, said the period March to May was likely to be drier than average for all of TTwith below-normal rainfall totals. There is a 70 to 80 per cent chance for at least three seven-day dry spells during March, April and May. TT is likely to receive less than 290.0 mm in rainfall over the next three months.

Rainfall totals are likely to range between 150.0 mm and 380.0 mm with the lowest totals likely in southwest Tobago and northwest Trinidad and the highest in northeast Trinidad and northeast Tobago.