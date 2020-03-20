Kamla wants Govt to consider the poor

Opposition Leader Kamla-Persad Bissessar. -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is asking the Government to reduce the price of basic food items, legislate that landlords not evict owing tenants, and clarify – through legislation if needed, the deferral of bank payments.

These were some of the plans shared with the Prime Minister after their meeting on Friday to address the country’s response to covid19. The two political leaders met along with two other MPs of their respective parties at Parliament.

In a media briefing after the meeting, Persad-Bissessar said she asked that the prices of flour, oil and rice be reduced or VAT removed. She highlighted that with the global impact of covid19, jobs will be lost and the reduced price of staples will be welcomed. Deferrals for bank loans, as requested of the banks by the Government, was acceptable she said. But she hopes that further steps will be taken to ensure that customers are not saddled with an accumulated payment after the deferral period. State-owned FCB was singled out as not having made any announcement on the deferrals.

The meeting was described as “cordial” and one of the concerns raised was Government’s intention to withdraw $6 billion from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to buffer covid19-related fallouts.

She questioned the plan to fund the renovation of hotels in Tobago saying that is not a covid19-related expense that should be a state burden.

“We can’t just keep spending money” she said, adding that while the Government dips into the country’s piggy bank, she requested a committee be formed to look at ways at earning revenue. “How do we go on after this?” she questioned as she emphasised the need for strategic planning for revenue stimulus.

Regarding some of the other programs in place such as the 50 food cards each MP will get to assist needy families in their constituencies, outside of what is already granted, Persad-Bissessar said that can become "chaotic." She said the limited amount can put MPs at risk as many needy families may attack them for giving one family and neglecting another.

Touching on 70 nationals trapped in Venezuela, Persad-Bissessar questioned why the Government could not charter a plane to bring them instead of “throwing their hands up in the air.” She said a similar move was made by the US and UK to repatriate their citizens and asked why, with diplomatic intervention, that could not be done.

Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who was part of the opposition team that met with the Government, asked that the Government consider grants for small businesses so that they can remain afloat during the downturn. He further asked that import duties on those who deal in essential goods be reduced. He suggested that small businesses should also be given a deferral for utility bills. Gopeesingh added that legislation should be passed preventing landlords from evicting tenants who find themselves unemployed and unable to to meet their rental payments.