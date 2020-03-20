Granger disappointed by Caricom team withdrawal

David Granger -

GUYANA President David Granger expressed disappointment over the withdrawal of a Caricom team that came to Guyana to oversee a recount of votes in that country's general and regional elections.

The team was requested by Granger and arrived in Guyana on March 14. Caricom withdrew its team after a candidate for the ruling A Partnership for National Unity /Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) obtained an injunction from the court to stop the recount. The injunction was to be heard in Guyana's Supreme Court on Friday.

In a statement, Granger said he was disappointed that the Caricom initiative had stalled. He reiterated that he would abide by Guyana's constitution, the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the Supreme Court's ruling. Granger appealed to the public "for patience and public forbearance until this matter is resolved."

In a statement, Caricom chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said the injunction restraining GECOM from recounting ballots from the elections was the reason why the Caricom team left Guyana.

"It is clear that there are forces that do not want to see the votes recounted for whatever reason."

She added, "Any government which is sworn in without a credible and fully transparent vote count process would lack legitimacy."

Mottley reiterated that it was critical that good sense prevail.

"The preservation of law and order is paramount and all parties must work hard to ensure that there is peace on the roads and in the communities across Guyana."

Mottley said Caricom remained committed to the people of Guyana.

Tensions have been high in Guyana with no winner declared in its general and regional elections which were held on March 2. Both the APNU/AFC coalition and the opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) coalition have claimed victory in the elections. The PPP/C and international observer missions have questioned the declaration of votes in Demerara-Mahaica in favour of the APNU/AFC, after it wiped out a lead held by the PPP/C in the other nine regions.