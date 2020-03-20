Garcia,TTUTA deadlocked over proposed one-week extension

Anthony Garcia

ANDREW GIOANNETTI and MARLENE AUGUSTINE

The Education Ministry and the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) are at a deadlock over a proposed one-week extension of term three, which is to begin on April 20.

After having its first meeting with the ministry, head of TTUTA Antonia De Freitas said the association had no issue with the rescheduling of the SEA, extension of deadlines for submission of CSEC marks, restructuring of work for the new academic year, and funding for schools because of the covid19.

In a release on Wednesday, De Freitas said TTUTA agreed with the minister’s proposition to postpone the SEA until the second week in May.

De Freitas said no sound rationale was provided to TTUTA for the proposed extension.

“The minister alluded to the fact that ‘teachers were out of school.’ TTUTA got no dates for this proposed extension. The association was not prepared to accept such an imposition, in light of a previous judgment by the court.

“As a trade union, there was a responsibility to uphold the rights, and seek the interest of members. The minister declared that there was nothing more to discuss. Garcia stood up and the meeting came to an end. ”

Newsday spoke with a teacher of a Port of Spain secondary school, who is also a member of TTUTA, about their thoughts on the association’s stance.

The teacher, who asked not to be identified by name, said she did not normally take issue with the association's positions, even as a member, “but this rounds,” she noted, “I do believe TTUTA took the wrong stance.

“The ministry should say, ‘fine, allyuh home?’ (They should) mandate us to come out and cloak up and sanitise our schools, sanitise the streets, etcetera, since these three weeks aren’t vacation leave.

She continued, “Look at the position my friends (non-teaching professionals), who don't have family support to babysit (their) kids, and being forced to use up their leave. But we talking about our vacation being taken away?

“They’re on sh--. What they could have said was, ‘let’s put a pin on that thought, mister minister, and recoup in a few days as we want to discuss this with the members.”

De Freitas said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Holidays with Pay Convention (Revised), 1970 (No. 132), entitles workers to a right to take three weeks’ paid leave each year.

She said the convention also provides that the timing of the leave period should, in principle, be determined by the employer, in consultation with the employee or his or her representatives.

“Legislation in many countries provides for a longer period of paid annual leave than is prescribed by the ILO Convention.

“The reasonable conclusion must be made here that there is an inextricable link between the establishment of the school term and the vacation period, and any interference with that is an interference with terms and conditions of employment.”

De Freitas said the period of school vacation is therefore the period of vacation leave for teachers because of the nature of the teaching profession the vacation of teachers is made to coincide with the school vacation.

She said many teachers across the country were still ‘at work’ interfacing with students on digital platforms, preparing and sharing revision material with students by various means.

“Furthermore, what of the hundreds of teachers who have not stopped teaching or interacting with students during this period? Will they be exempted from that proposed extension since they were still ‘at work’ during the period of closure?

“Why are teachers being penalised? Especially since these same teachers were called upon by the ministry to voluntarily share resources for various levels.”

De Freitas questioned why are teachers the only category of state employees being asked to give up their vacation leave, despite the conditions for ‘pandemic leave’ outlined by the CPO and the Minister of Labour?

She said no other employees have been asked to give up vacation leave and ‘make up’ for being away from work.