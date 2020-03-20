Garcia: Online learning, but no school laptops

Education Minister Anthony Garcia -

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said the ministry will be implementing online learning and other facilities for students at home while schools are closed due to covid19 restriction, but he added the provision of school laptops was not being considered.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate Tuesday.

He said the ministry is currently considering providing access to students for subjects such as technical drawing which require the AutoCAD design course and training program. He added the ministry will be utilising television, online and radio to facilitate all students and not only those writing SEA, CSEC or CAPE.

"Details of the initiative will be shared shortly."

Garcia is on one of three covid19 committees announced by the Prime Minister at the post-Cabinet media conference Monday.

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen asked if laptops in schools could be assigned to the students. Garcia said all schools are closed and the laptops are under lock and key. He added that the ministry was looking at alternative measures for the students to receive quality education.

Ameen asked if Garcia would consider the measure but he replied that the ministry does not believe it is necessary.

On Monday Dr Rowley announced schools would remain closed until April 20 when the new school term begins.