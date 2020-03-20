Garcia: Limit number of people on school compounds

Anthony Garcia -

Education Minister Anthony Garcia on Thursday urged principals to stagger the arrival of people and limit the numbers entering the school compounds at any time.

“Principals are reminded however, to be mindful of the recommendations of the Ministry of Health where social distancing is concerned.

“The ministry commends the efforts of principals across the country to aid in the conducting of teaching and learning by providing resources to parents and students at their schools.”

Garcia said reports have been received that at some schools, large numbers of parents and students have been gathering to collect learning material.

He said TT continues to build new strategies to combat the dynamic covid19, Garcia extended his sincere thanks to all stakeholders who had the business of education at the forefront at this time.

“I wish to extend heartfelt thanks to the principals, teachers, parents, guardians and corporate TT who have stepped up to ensure that teaching and learning continues.

“It is at times like these that we are truly able to see what we are made of as a country and I am happy with the tremendous progress being made. The ministry will continue to use ICT resources to further support this endeavour.”

He reminded parents and guardians to also encourage their children to practice safe hygiene habits as the country combat this virus in the coming weeks.