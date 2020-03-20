Freeport church to hold smaller service on Rowley's 'advice'

Bethel House of God in Freeport on Thursday night. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

The Bethel House of God church in Freeport has written a letter to the Prime Minister, thanking him for advice he gave during a press conference on Friday.

The church which had a service on Friday evening shared this news in announcements to churchgoers.

The announcement was read by one of the officiating ministers during the service.

During the announcement, the church pledged it's full support to Dr Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

It said "in honour of" Rowley and Deyalsingh it would put off Saturday's service and hold a smaller service on Sunday and decrease the number of visitors in an attempt to comply with Government's policy.

The church came under heavy criticism on Thursday night after word of its continued services started spreading on social media.

Newsday visited the church and saw police monitoring the activity as churchgoers sat one metre apart.

Police did not stop the service but did enter the church to observe whether social distancing rules were being followed.

While the Government has not explicitly banned churches from holding services, Rowley did advise them not to do so.

He also gave guidelines that advised against gatherings of more than 10 people.