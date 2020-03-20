ERHA implements changes to fight covid19

All elective surgeries at the Sangre Grande hospital are being rescheduled, and all other surgeries will be prioritised based on urgency.

This action is among several operational changes the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) is implementing at all its health facilities as a result of the covid19 pandemic. These precautions began Friday and will continue until further notice.

All patients presenting with fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath will be screened in a separate area outside the Accident and Emergency Department.

Clinic appointments for outpatient clinics will be prioritised based on urgency and patients will be screened via telephone. Antenatal clients will be seen based on revised appointment periods. Non-urgent cases will be rescheduled.

Dialysis patients are to be screened via phone to schedule appointments. Blood bank services will continue, and no more than ten people will be accommodated at the same time.

Patients scheduled for oncology treatment will be seen based on revised appointment periods. Clinics for routine visits will be scheduled and extended follow-up appointments will be given.

Pharmacy-service patients will be contacted. All urgent and emergency radiology cases will be facilitated, and scheduled outpatient appointments will be rescheduled.

The ERHA apologised for any inconvenience and asked anyone needing further information to contact the hospital at 226-4744.