Child shot playing with gun in Maloney

File photo

A Maloney boy was shot and wounded after playing with a gun he found at home.

Police said residents of Building 5 reported hearing a gunshot and a child crying at around 11 am on Friday.

Neighbours broke down the door to the apartment and found the boy bleeding.

Police said his younger brother was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours took the boy to the Arima Hospital.

Arima police went to the hospital while Maloney investigators search for the gun at the apartment.

Investigators said the boys' parents were not at home at the time.