Ban on rumtalk but house-talk still open

THE EDITOR: Amazing scenes are being played out in the wake of the coronavirus. The Cabinet, in wide sweeping measures to curb the spread of this disease has suggested social distancing and no congregating of more than 20 people. This will prevent them from being too close to each other and will ultimately prevent a likely spread of the disease.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley was most forceful, most adamant with his advice that all rum shops be closed for 14 days in the first instance. Legal sanctions have been threatened if the population does not adhere to these admonitions.

Lo and behold, after these smug statements, however well-intended, comes news that the Parliament will continue to sit. The Senate met earlier this week and the House of Representatives will meet today, Friday. Maybe the Prime Minister needs to be reminded that these sittings bring a minimum of 100 people into close contact with the entire attendant risks associated.

Conceivably, it is only in this country that rum shops are closed yet house-talk, as in the Red House, remains open. In the case of the former, customers are inebriated by the use of alcohol while in the case of Parliament; members are on a high with the display of ego and power. One may even argue that the same level of discussions take place in both places and one can question the discrimination meted out against rum drinkers. Perhaps, just perhaps, the closure of rum shops had an intended target.

MILTON SEENATH

Duncan Village