Young: Stop spreading misinformation

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young has criticised people who spread inaccurate information to stir panic in the public over the covid19 crisis

Speaking at a special post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Thursday, Young said people intent on spreading such information were irresponsible, and accused them of having political agendas.

"We are still seeing people being very socially irresponsible, and unfortunately there is a political element to it to create a sense of panic.

"The sensible public does not appreciate these efforts by this group."

Young said the government has been fully transparent in divulging information on the covid19 virus to the public,. He urged people to consult only the ministries of Communications and Health for information on the disease.