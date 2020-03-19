Unipet adjusts for covid19

A Unipet gas station on the Eastern Main Road, Morvant, December 4, 2019. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Independent gasoline and diesel fuel dealer, Unipet, has made plans to mitigate the spread of covid19 at its service stations.

"Unipet provides an essential service in the interest of public safety and welfare. Consequently, we have key roles that are critical to supporting the delivery of this national obligation. We are also mindful of our responsibility to protect our employees from harm. On this basis we are committed to employing an enterprise wide (all-inclusive) risk management approach to the realisation of these commitments," the company said in a statement.

Unipet will comply with all mandatory guidelines from the authorities (Ministries of Health and World Health Organisation) and best practises to protect our customers, employees and stakeholders.

Among the measures to be followed include using technology to allow employees to work remotely. Social distancing, work from home and pandemic leave guidelines are being observed. A flexible approach will be adopted in the enforcement of the company leave policy to ensure employees demonstrating flu-like symptoms stay at home. Sanitation, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other methods are in place to protect employees, customers and visitors from exposure to contagions. To promote safe social distancing, standing guidance markers will be placed on floors where queuing is required.

"We continually review and revise our business continuity plan, based on current and emerging risk exposure of covid19 to ensure that we meet our stakeholder commitments. We have a corporate communication plan to have timely communication with staff and all relevant stakeholders. We will manage our travel policy in alignment with best practice to ensure containment of covid19," the company said.