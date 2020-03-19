TT covid19 cases climb to nine

Image courtesy CDC

TT's covid19 cases have risen to nine as the Health Ministry reports a man and woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases are not related but the individuals travelled recently, the ministry said in it's latest advisory issued late on Wednesday night. Their ages were not released.

It is not known if the newest cases are from among 68 people in quarantine for 14 days at a facility in east Trinidad where they were taken on Wednesday after being stranded onboard a cruise ship in Guadeloupe.

In a previous release, the ministry said none of the people tested positive for covid19 although there were confirmed cases on the cruise ship.

They were immediately screened by public health after they arrived at the Piarco airport on a flight with no other passengers and were taken to the quarantine facility accompanied by the police and defence force.

Among TT's nine cases are a 52-year-old Swiss man, a 66-year-old man and a 26-year-old male athelete.

There are no details on the age and gender of four of the cases. Most of the patients travelled recently. Some were said to be in quarantine at hospitals in Caura and Couva.

There have been no deaths among the cases confirmed to date.