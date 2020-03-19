The benefits of covid19

THE EDITOR: As with everything in life, there are advantages and disadvantages. Covid19 is a destructive force taking the lives of many around the world, creating panic and crippling businesses. We still have not yet experienced the full force as this virus continues to wreak havoc around the world.

We are still learning about this virus and there are many people in TT and the world that are infected and do not even know it. However, there are benefits as well that few are speaking about. It may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

I recently read this wonderful paragraph from a woman named Kitty O’Meara. I quote, “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and we’re still. And listened more deeply.

"Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” These could be the benefits derived from covid19.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas