Sagicor support for Hayes Foundation

Sagicor employee Talia Simpson-Cox, left, of the employee benefits department, presents a cheque to Abiola Baptiste, a registered nurse at The John Hayes Memorial Kidney Foundation, at Sagicor’s Head Office in Port of Spain, in honour of World Kidney Day. -

SAGICOR supported the John Hayes Memorial Kidney Foundation for World Kidney Day, which was observed on March 12.

To help raise awareness on the impact of chronic kidney disease on the quality of life of those afflicted, Sagicor donated funds to assist the foundation with its second annual kidney health awareness event —a Secondary Schools’ Kidney Health Caravan and community outreach programme.

In a media release, Sagicor said it is committed to improving the lives of people in the communities in which it operates and welcomed the opportunity to interact with students, including at St Francis Boys’ College in Belmont, and Woodbrook Government Secondary School on March 9.

The other schools the foundation visited as part of the caravan are Naparima Girls’ High School, Southern Academy of SDA, SWAHA Hindu College, ASJA Girls College, St Anthony’s College, Corpus Christi College, Mason Hall Secondary School, and Roxborough Secondary School.

The theme of this year’s observance day was Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere: from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care. As a health insurance provider, Sagicor said it recognises that preventative initiatives, such as this school caravan, are invaluable in helping communities, through its youth, to practise healthier lifestyles to prevent kidney disease.

According to the foundation, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like hypertension and diabetes, remain the main causes of kidney failure in TT, with increases in both adult and childhood NCDs raising grave concern among the medical fraternity. NCDs and, by extension, kidney disease can be devastating to the financial earnings and livelihood of those afflicted.