Rifles, ammo and drugs seized in Maraval

File photo

Two rifles plus quantities of drugs and ammunition were seized by Western Division police during an anti-crime exercise in Maraval on Wednesday.

According to a media release from the police on Thursday, the exercise was led by ACP William Nurse and co-ordinated by acting Snr Supt Thomson. It was carried out between 10 am and 4 pm.

During the exercise, police searched a forested area where they found two AR-15 assault rifles with magazines which contained 26 rounds of ammunition. The officers also found 77 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, 21.3 kilos of marijuana and 90 grammes of cocaine. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $213,000.

The firearms were sent to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for ballistics tests to ascertain if they were used in any crimes. Police said all of the seized items will be 'dusted' for fingerprints. No arrests were made and investigations are continuing.