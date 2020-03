PriceSmart: No refunds on Lysol, toilet paper, water

FLASHBACK: Pricesmart Members flood stores nationwide, as households attempt to acquire cleaning and sanitory products from the shelves, Pricesmart Movietowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, March 12. - ROGER JACOB

As citizens continue to stock up on essentials amid the covid19 pandemic, PriceSmart is making it clear there will be no refunds on certain products purchased from the company.

In a press release issued on Thursday, it said it will not be accepting returns on Lysol, toilet paper, sanitising wipes, water, rice and paper towels.

The company thanked customers for their understanding.