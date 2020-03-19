Police get face masks, latex gloves, sanitiser

In this file photo, a policewoman wears gloves and a mask as she works on traffic duty in San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

The police service is disputing a post on social media which suggested that its officers do not have adequate supplies of sanitising items and personal protective equipment.

In a media release, the police said the officers and all stations are being provided with sanitation kits including masks, anti-bacterial soap, paper towels, rubbing alcohol, bleach and wipes as officers are also expected to observe protocols to reduce their chances of being infected with the covid19 virus.

The release stated that steps are being taken to ensure that a “special sanitisation area” is identified at all stations.

In the circumstance where an arrest is made, if the suspect appears to have flu-like symptoms, a mask is to be placed on the suspect before they are put in to the police vehicle.

Officers are also advised that the suspect should be sanitised and placed in an isolated cell and take the necessary steps to sanitise themselves and the vehicle.

The release also advised that the public will also be required to wash their hands at designated sanitisation areas when visiting stations to minimise the chances of infection before speaking with the police.

Officers are also required to monitor people in the reception area, and if flu-like symptoms are observed, only then are they to provide a mask to that person before taking their report.

Police are also required to maintain a safe distance of three to six feet from the person making the report or being interviewed.

The release also reminded the public that the duties, responsibilities and services of the police remain the same despite the outbreak of the virus.