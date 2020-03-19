Police find missing Palmiste man's burnt car

Police have found the burnt car of a 45-year-old Palmiste businessman who went missing on Tuesday in San Fernando.

Up to Thursday, the whereabouts of Wade Charles remained unknown and police investigators are calling for help to find him.

Police said Charles was last seen on Tuesday, after 9 pm, at the Southern Medical Private Hospital, San Fernando, where he visited his wife. She is a patient there.

Subsequent calls to his phone went unanswered.

On Wednesday, police found the burnt white Nissan Versa (PDS 7816) on a gravel road off the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Guaracara Refining Company in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Police said Charles rented it from Kalloos Auto Rental in Piarco.