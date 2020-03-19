PM tells citizens: Take covid19 seriously

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

The Prime Minister again urged citizens to take the covid19 threat seriously, saying tough measures can enforce the precautions he is now asking citizens to take.

To stop the possible spread of covid19, people are being warned against gathering in social settings.

At a special post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Wednesday, Dr Rowley also chided as “nasty” those naming a covid19 patient on social media, saying, “Would you like that to happen to you?”

To those not serious about covid19, he said, “I want once again to appeal to every single person in TT wherever you are, whoever you are, to understand that success or failure in these efforts might depend on you at your personal level.”

Rowley criticised bar owners who have ignored Government’s call to shut their doors for 14 days, and people who have continued getting together for river limes.

“This level of irresponsibility has been noted and will not be allowed to continue unabated. Because, at the end of the day, we do have some heavy hands we can bring to bear on such behaviour.”

He hoped TT did not need those measures.

“I have today asked the Attorney General and other relevant offices to determine whether the posing of a public-health threat also poses a threat to the licences of those bars.” He vowed to take action where it is available.

“Those who have to go down to the river, at Caura and elsewhere, I have asked the relevant minister to ask the relevant local government authorities to restrict access to the river. Those who will have a wonderful day by the river or bar, you could be the one taking the pathogen home to your father, mother, neighbour, sick child, or anybody who didn’t have anything to do with your irresponsibility.”

The PM hailed health workers and the security services for turning up to work and urged people to look out for their children.

He said the SEA, CSEC and CAPE exams will be postponed.

Reckoning the pandemic could peak in April/May and last two-18 months, he implored businesses not to lay off workers. With Tobago hotels “virtually empty” he pledged Government funds to upgrade them now.

Also at the news briefing was Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who warned that a quarantine breach can incur a $6,000 fine.