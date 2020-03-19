Pemberton cops top Rovers cricket award

Steffon Pemberton, left, collects the Rovers Sports Club Cricketer of the Year trophy from Arjoon Ramlal, first vice-president of the TT Cricket Board. -

STEFFON Pemberton was adjudged Cricketer of the Year when the Rovers Sports Club staged their annual prize distribution for the 2019 season recently at the Guaico Primary Government School in Sangre Grande.

The batsman chalked up the highest individual score of 119 runs for an aggregate of 595 runs to finish with an average of 49.58 runs per innings. He slammed four half-centuries.

Pemberton was also named as one of the Five Cricketers of the Year at the recent North East Zone awards function for his outstanding batting.

The top Rovers achiever with the ball was Kyle Ferreira for his 22-wicket haul which cost him 18.4 runs each. He was also named the Best Fieldsman on the honour roll.

The Youth Player of the Year accolade went to Mayaro schoolboy Ishmael Ali, who played for the North East Zone in the 2020 Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 tournament.

Ali also turned out for North East in the first round of the Price Club Under-17 Interzone competition, which has now been suspended because of the coronavirus.

HONOUR ROLL

Most Runs

Steffon Pemberton (595 runs, average 49.58, four 50s, one century, one not out)

Most Wickets

Kyle Ferreira (74 overs, three maidens, 405 runs, 22 wickets at an average of 18.4 runs)

Highest Individual Score

Steffon Pemberton (119 runs)

Youth Player of the Year

Ishmael Ali

Best All-Round Performance

Joel Graham (227 runs, average of 28.37, ten wickets at an average of 18.6)

Cricketer of the Year

Steffon Pemberton

Five-Wicket Hauls

Darren Modeste – Two Five-Wicket Performances (6/91, 6/54)

Joel Graham (6/49)

Kyle Ferreira (7/52)

Half centuries

Steffon Pemberton (four)

Joel Graham (two)

Darren Modeste (one)

Leon Fortune (one)

Best Fielder

Kyle Ferreira

Contribution to Club

Christopher Joshua

Honouree

Visham Geelalsingh (secretary, joined the club in 1985)