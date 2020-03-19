NGO empowHerTT: Don't be ashamed of getting help

Avalon Gomez, businesswoman and founder of NGO Empow(H)er. Photo courtesy Avalon Gomez

This is not the time to let pride take over or to be ashamed of getting assistance said Avalon Gomez, founder of a non -government organisation, empowHerTT, and co-owner of D’Embassy Sport Bar, as she mounted a project to assist needy parents who will have to give additional care to children who will be affected by the extended closure of schools.

In an interview with Newsday on Tuesday, Gomez said after the PM initially announced schools would be closed for a week she decided to provide a free meal and a drink per household to those in need because there were many parents who depended on the school feeding programme for their children's meals.

Gomez said the organisation focuses on women's issues and matters affecting single parents.

She said the recent covid19 pandemic further caused schools to be closed until April 20, nationwide, and can only imagine the additional strain on parents, mainly single mothers, both employed and unemployed.

“If you are a single parent, especially a mother, whether you are employed or unemployed, and you really don’t have another avenue, there is nothing to be ashamed of, just reach out to us.

“We have no problem in assisting. We have now decided to provide two meals per household on every Thursday until April 16, right before school re-opens. It is hot fresh meals. We normally do meals and I encourage those in need to reach out to us on social media or give us a call at 745-8783.”

Gomez said empowHERTT, in partnership with D' Embassy Sports Bar, will provide single parents in need of meals for their children with fresh meals on March 19 and 26, and April 2, 9 and 16.

She said any matter affecting a community, she normally takes the issue very personally and tries to ease the stress the community might feel.

“I feel as if I need to find a way to help out a situation. As a woman and a parent, I know how parents, especially single parents would depend on the fact their children will go to school and receive a hot meal and something to drink.

“There are actually parents who would not have access to that now schools are closed, there is no way out. Honestly, I thought I would have been catering for100 parents but in a day it have increased to 500 to 600 households. The amount of requests we have been receiving, have increased drastically.”

Gomez said because of the increase, it was decided to contribute the meals by districts.

She said the distribution started off in her area, which is Bon Air West, Arouca.

“I normally do a lot of work with the councillor from Macoya/Trincity, Josiah Austin, so I went into his district. My bar is in El Socorro, so I decided to go there as well.

“However, my fiancé is from Cocorite, so we went into their community also. When the calls started coming in, I realised that there were so many people in other areas affected and needed the help.”

Gomez said she reached out to other councillors in Wallerfield, La Horquetta, Santa Rosa, Da’Badie, Tunapuna and Diego Martin.

She said some councillors agreed for her to drop off the meals at their district offices for distribution.

“Some of the other drop off areas are at the sport bar in El Socorro and at the Cocorite community center.”

“While everyone is asking the cost, it cost me nothing to come out and help those in need. I wish more people can assist. I got a few of my friends to help and donate items, but it has an estimated cost of $7,000 to $8,000 per week,” Gomez said.

All calls to Education Minister Anthony Garcia and chief education officer Harrilal Seecharan for reactions to the initiative were unsuccessful.