Mark: Small businesses can be crippled by covid19 restrictions

Wade Mark -

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark said small businesses can be crippled by the covid19 restrictions announced by Government.

He was seeking to move the adjournment of the Senate Tuesday on a definite matter of urgent public importance, namely the need for the Government to assist small businesses in the wake of its covid19 countermeasures.

"The matter is definite as it pertains specifically to the announced responses by the Government on Monday...to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The matter is urgent because the Government's countermeasures has the potential to cripple small businesses which will in turn lead to further job losses and place a number of our citizens on the breadline. The matter is of public importance because it is the Government's responsibility to assist small businesses who are directly negatively impacted by the coronavirus countermeasures and to ensure that the livelihood of our citizens are not severely affected by the Government's course of action."

Senate President Christine Kangaloo said she was not satisfied the matter qualified under the standing order.

On Monday at a post-Cabinet media conference the Prime Minister announced a number of covid19 restrictions including the closure of bars, no dining at restaurants and no congregating of 25 or more people.