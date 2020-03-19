Malls turned into ghost towns because of covid19 restrictions

Trincity Mall food court - Rhianna Mc Kenzie

Since the introduction of several measures aimed at curbing the spread of the covid19 virus, many business owners are complaining about a decrease in sales.

The Prime Minister and public health authorities have called on people to practise social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups.

Restaurant owners have also been asked to not encourage dining in at their establishments.

This has led many food courts and eateries in Port of Spain to inform customers that only a take-out service is being provided.

Excellent City Centre is a popular lunchtime stop for many. But its popular food court has been quiet for the past few days.

One food vendor, who wished to remain anonymous, said sales have declined drastically.

"Now that you can't sit, it made matters worse," she said.

"When people realise they cannot sit and eat, they are discouraged and just leave."

She also said cleaners have been sanitising the area every two hours.

Across the street is the Aboutique Mall, a busy strip mall and short cut between Frederick and Henry Streets.

Kyra Guy, of Priceless Extensions, said very few people have been passing through and, when they do, they are asking if the store sells hand sanitisers even though it’s a hair accessory store. One shoe store has also noticed a dip in sales.

One business owner on Frederick Street said customers are not really looking to buy.

"If we get two or three customers, we get plenty," she said, and no one is buying.

She also said she does not see too many people passing in the street.

In the east, Trincity Mall has also experienced low traffic. In-house dining at the food court there has also been halted with management removing the tables and chairs. Food vendors said sales have been slow and they are not seeing too many customers coming into the mall itself. Workers were seen sanitising the various parts of the mall. Many stores were closed.