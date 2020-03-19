Lewis reassured by IOC president's clarity

Brian Lewis -

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has been left reassured by the "clarity" and "plan of action" expressed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at a tele-conference on Tuesday to discuss the staging of the 2020 Olympic Games. Speaking with Newsday, on Wednesday, Lewis said he went into the high-profile meeting with some concerns regarding the July 24 start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The TTOC boss revealed he was ready to suggest a postponement of the Games to October 2020 but was swayed by the powerful speech delivered by Bach.

Around the world, athletes have contracted the novel coronavirus and the major sporting leagues have all been shut down as governments and sporting bodies seek to curb the spread of covid19. UEFA has already decided to postpone the 2020 Euro Championships, originally scheduled for June 12 - July 12, to next year.

However, the IOC remains committed to the staging of the Tokyo Games but has stressed it will continue to act responsibly.

The IOC president on Tuesday assured members that the governing body is committed to the health of all Olympic stakeholders and all decisions will reflect such.

Bach said: “The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern. All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community.”

Acknowledging the measures taken to mitigate the impact of covid19 globally have affected athlete preparation and Tokyo qualification, the IOC is eyeing an adaptation of the qualification process.

Lewis said hearing Bach address some of the issues he wished to highlight and properly define a pathway to the hosting of the Games, made him decide to withdraw his questions.

Lewis said the IOC remains guided by World Health Organisation, whose officials are on a Tokyo 2020 Olympic task force, and he is optimistic June will bring a much clearer outlook on the staging of the Games.