Guard, grocery owner shot dead in Cunupia

Chaguanas police are searching for three men who shot and killed a security guard and the owner of a grocery in Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Police said the men entered Ho Sing supermarket around 7 pm and announced a hold-up.

The security guard, Devindra Maharaj, 44, who was unarmed, tried to stop them.

Maharaj, of Navet Village, Rio Claro, was shot several times in the back. He was pronounced dead at the A&E department at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Police said the owner of the grocery, who is yet to be identified, was also shot. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, treated and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

He died around 1 am on Thursday.

Police said the bandits’ getaway car, a grey Honda Accord, was found abandoned at John Peters Road in Charlieville.

Chaguanas police and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.