Covid19 athlete remains in good spirits

THE national athlete quarantined at Caura Hospital after testing positive for covid19 on Monday remains in good condition as he awaits to be officially discharged by doctors.

The sportsman – TT’s fifth confirmed case – was tested for coronavirus on March 12 after experiencing an unsettled stomach and vomiting.

Three days later, he was confirmed as having tested positive for the virus and was then admitted to Caura Hospital.

On Thursday, the athlete's father said his son is recovering well and eagerly awaits his discharge from the hospital.

“Nothing has changed. His condition is still good. We are just hoping for his release as soon as possible,” he said.

He and all other family members, officials and fellow athletes who had been in contact with the sportsman have all been put in self-quarantine by doctors as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the virus.

“I don’t know too much of details pertaining to other athletes. At home, we have had no problems as yet and everyone is fine for now. Health officials have been keeping in contact with the family and we’re coming along nicely and hoping for it to be over with quickly,” he added.

Two days after testing positive, a social media user posted the athlete's name on her Facebook page and called on those who had had contact with him to get tested.

On hearing this, the athlete was upset. The social media user apologised to him in a text message some hours later.

In response to her action,the Prime Minister admonished her at a special post-Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday.

President of the local cycling fraternity Joseph Roberts shared similar sentiments and issued a short message via WhatsApp on Thursday.

“It is an unfortunate situation, individuals need to really think before they act. I am sure if the shoe was on the other foot those persons certainly would not have liked that to happen to themselves or their family.

“I am making an appeal that we respect the privacy of the athlete, you can only imagine the distress this has caused to the athlete and his family. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has established guidelines and protocols let’s make ourselves aware and follow them,” said Roberts.