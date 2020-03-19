CoP hits flimsy fines for shotgun possession

Gary Griffith -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was critical over a fine handed down by a Rio Claro magistrate to two men who were charged with the possession of a shotgun, saying such fines were too light and would not act as a deterrent to future offenders.

The men, Stefan Andrews, 35, and Rasheed Kazim, 36, both of Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro, appeared before Magistrate Rae Roopchand, in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday to answer to the charges.

Both men pleaded guilty and were each fined $5,000 or four months’ hard labour for possession of firearm and $1,000 or 30 days’ hard labour for possession of ammunition.

Responding to the fine in the release, Griffith said the fines were not enough to ensure compliance with the law and accused the criminal justice system of failing the police.

"The holders of these illegal firearms get a pat on the back by paying a fine which is far less than someone issuing a $600 bounced cheque (where the penalty is 10 times as much as the cheque and five years’ imprisonment).

"We did our intelligence, we arrested and charged. We did our job. The criminal justice system is again failing us. The Judiciary ought to reflect the will and intention of the Legislature and by extension, the prevailing circumstances in our Country. This apparent failure is what leads to recidivism."

Andrews and Kazim were arrested during an exercise in Campbell Trace, Rio Claro, between 7 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday.