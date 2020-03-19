Concrete barriers to block Caura limers

Concrete barriers blocking the entrance of Pool 1 at Caura River. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government

Concrete barriers have been placed at the main entrances to Caura River liming spots to block potential limers who insist of ignoring the warning to congregate in the wake of covid19.

A statement from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government posted photos of the barriers and politicians on site at the popular Pool 1 and Pool 2 areas.

The river can still be accessed at varying points alongside the roadway.

The Prime Minister has singled out people who chose to gather at liming spots, including rivers, to socialise to heed the warning to avoid gathering in large numbers to prevent the possible spread of the virus.