Chinese gift to assist TT's covid19 battle

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at Post Cabinet Media Briefing, Diplomatic Centre, St. Anns - ANGELO_MARCELLE

China is sending TT a gift of 4,000 virus test kits and other equipment to detect cases of the covid19 virus.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Wednesday. In a letter to Dr Rowley, the Chinese government thanked TT for its gift of some 13,600 face masks when the coronavirus emerged and grew into an epidemic in Wuhan City.

“Now that the coronavirus has reached the shores of TT, China wishes to reciprocate the same kindness by providing some medical supplies in need,” Rowley said.

The letter said China’s private and public sectors had urgently sourced items and services for TT.

These were, firstly, 15 sets of thermal scanners for airports and seaports and other applicable venues to be urgently shipped to TT. Secondly, Rowley said, were 4,000 test kits.

“These kits will soon be shipped at strict low temperatures, utilising dry ice, to TT.”

Also to arrive in the country are protective gear such as masks, gloves, coveralls and goggles in amounts to be confirmed. China has also promised the facilitation of technical information sharing, medical expertise sharing and video conferencing with Chinese doctors.

“This is the level of cooperation we have established and endured and can expect," the PM said. "We have our friends outside – United States, United Kingdom – and in this matter of covid, everybody out there should be able to count on everybody else.”