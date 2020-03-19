CDA closes its beaches

THE Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) has closed access to the western peninsula’s major beaches at Macqueripe, Williams Bay and Chagville.

On Thursday, the CDA said the decision to close the beaches became necessary as it was reported that despite calls by the prime minister to limit gatherings, Macqueripe Beach remained crowded.

On Wednesday, Dr Rowley urged citizens to limit gatherings to ten or less, in a bid to stop the spread of covid19.

“In strengthening the Prime Minister’s appeal, the CDA took immediate steps in closing off the Macqueripe, Williams Bay and Chagville beaches, three popular recreational sites which attract many beach goers on a weekly basis,” a release from the CDA said.

The authority added that there will be collaboration with the CDA’s police, the Carenage police and Defence Force for continuous patrols along the peninsula.

“The CDA continues to exercise its civic responsibility by also ensuring that all bars, restaurants and other similar tenants within the peninsula accede to this call,” the release said.

Already, the CDA has suspended tours and all organised activities at its recreational parks and open spaces.

On Thursday, concrete barriers were placed at the main entrances to Caura River liming spots to block potential limers who insist of ignoring the warning to congregate in the wake of covid19.

A statement from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government posted photos of the barriers and politicians on site at the popular Pool 1 and Pool 2 areas.

The Prime Minister has singled out people who chose to gather at liming spots, including rivers, to socialise to heed the warning to avoid gathering in large numbers to prevent the possible spread of the virus.